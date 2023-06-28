Behind the screen in Georgia: Five entertainment professionals on the future of film

Set aside the term “Hollywood of the South.” Atlanta — and Georgia on a larger scale — is an entertainment hub with a flavor all its own, bolstered by some of the industry’s most creative thinkers in film.

Here, five notable Atlanta-based film industry professionals share their perspectives on what the future looks like for our local film industry. Better still, they share insight on how they’re navigating its many facets, proclivities and opportunities in 2023 and beyond…

Jon Gosier, Founder of FilmHedge, “Our state is in an envious position; more productions happen here than Los Angeles and New York combined. However, Georgia should not take for granted the fact that it’s currently the king of the hill. Other states are aggressively working to replicate the tax credit incentives we have — states like Kentucky, Louisiana and Texas. As Georgians, we have to be proactive. … more protective of the value we’ve created here.

“It’s remarkable how little people in Europe knew of Georgia’s contributions to film. As a locally founded company, FilmHedge is doing its part to bring more business to the state. Ninety-five percent of the films we finance are from other states or other countries. We encourage them to shoot in Georgia. [We’re] one of the few companies here that independently green light and finance productions, and that brings productions and business to the state.”

