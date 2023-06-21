BoxedUp x Keslow Camera Present: From Script to Screen Cinematography Workshop

BoxedUp is thrilled to announce a collaborative workshop with Keslow Camera, designed to elevate your understanding of script and scene interpretation, and its translation into captivating visual images. Led by industry professionals including DP Fernando Reyes, AMC, SOC Steadicam Operator Aiken Weiss, and 1st AC Mike Fisher, this workshop goes beyond technical aspects to focus on the creative approach.

The workshop, taking place on Sunday June 25, 2023, at 10:00AM ET, at Keslow Camera located at 554 North Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318, promises to provide invaluable insights and enhance your creative capabilities in the realm of cinematography.

During the workshop, participants will engage in thought provoking discussions about the artistic vision that arises when reading a script. The facilitators will guide attendees on effectively visualizing scenes, exploring the techniques, timing, and rationale behind camera movements. Furthermore, the art of focus pulling, its timing, and the choices involved will be among the captivating aspects to be explored.

Whether you’re a seasoned filmmaker, aspiring cinematographer, or simply an enthusiast passionate about the magic of storytelling through visuals, this workshop is tailored to offer a comprehensive learning experience that will take your cinematography skills to the next level.

“We are excited to partner with Keslow Camera and tenured industry experts to offer a one of a kind interactive cinematography workshop to the Atlanta film community. The film industry needs community now more than ever and we couldn’t be more thrilled to hold this space for our local film community.” Caitlin Trost, Director of Motion Picture, BoxedUp

Secure your spot today by registering for the workshop. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to learn from industry experts and join a community of passionate individuals dedicated to mastering the art of cinematography.

For registration and further information, please visit the event link or contact Caitlin at caitlin@tryboxedup.com.