Cannes 2023 Recap “Bon Voyage”

Jon Gosier (CEO, Filmhedge) says hello to Thierry Fremaux Director of the Cannes Film Festival
Another year and another Cannes Film Festival behind us! It was quite a memorable one for everyone involved. I did my best to live-blog the experience with our Cannes-dailies but at some point I had to give in to the sun, champagne, and buratta lunches!
The festival yielded some great coverage for the company as well…
FilmHedge CEO Jon Gosier got some shine from this local magazine and from Bossip.com, which did a profile just before Cannes…
It was great to see our investors get as involved as the team this year! Shout out to Nick V. and Jonathan H. for coming and working the rooms with us!
We were especially thrilled to welcome all the folks who attended as part of our Cannes+Atl/Cannes+Georgia events:
We look forward to the next one! Au reviour!