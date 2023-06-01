Cannes 2023 Recap “Bon Voyage”

By Jon Gosier (FilmHedge)

Jon Gosier (CEO, Filmhedge) says hello to Thierry Fremaux Director of the Cannes Film Festival

Another year and another Cannes Film Festival behind us! It was quite a memorable one for everyone involved. I did my best to live-blog the experience with our Cannes-dailies but at some point I had to give in to the sun, champagne, and buratta lunches!

Erik Gordon, Bruno Chaetlin, Jon Gosier, Ashley H., Nick Verrecchio, Joshua Harris, Joseph “Mickey” Vetter

The festival yielded some great coverage for the company as well…

Toni Sterrett joins the FilmHedge team on a yacht trip from Cannes to Eze before she headed to the luxurious Amfar Gala at Hotel du Cap hosted by Queen Latifah

Profile on FilmHedge CEO Jon Gosier

FilmHedge CEO Jon Gosier got some shine from this local magazine and from Bossip.com, which did a profile just before Cannes…

It was great to see our investors get as involved as the team this year! Shout out to Nick V. and Jonathan H. for coming and working the rooms with us!

Jonathan Hecht, FilmHedge investor, gets down…Wednesday style

Jon Gosier and Jonathan Hecht sit down for lunch at Eden Roc, Hotel Du Cap

Round table with our stakeholders and investors…on a lil team boat trip.

We were especially thrilled to welcome all the folks who attended as part of our Cannes+Atl/Cannes+Georgia events:

Award-winning Director and Producer Frederick Taylor

Music exec Sean Famoso joined us for a great dinner

News anchor and financial thought leader Jacqueline Schadeck

Metro Atlanta Chamber’s Grant Wainscott

The last team dinner before heading out!

We look forward to the next one! Au reviour!