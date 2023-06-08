Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 set to film in Savannah, Georgia and LA

Clint Eastwood’s upcoming film, Juror #2, is set to shoot in Savannah, Georgia, and Los Angeles. Eastwood will star alongside Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, and Zoey Deutch. The film is set during a murder trial where one of the jurors (Hoult) slowly realizes he killed the victim in a reckless-driving accident and tries to save the defendant without incriminating himself.

Hoult’s character struggles with deciding whether to save himself by manipulating the jury or turning himself in. Collette plays the prosecutor.

Eastwood directs the feature from a script penned by Jonathan Abrams. Eastwood is also producing the film along with Adam Goodman, Tim Moore, Matt Skiena, and Jessica Meier. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell are executive producing. See more here.