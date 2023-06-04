Company 3 Partners with SeriesFest for their 2023 Festival

SeriesFest: Season 9 recently took place at the Denver Sie FilmCenter, Red Rocks, and all stops in between, and Company 3 is proud to have contributed to this trailblazing event. Company 3 partnered with SeriesFest for their Creator + Industry Roundtables and the Roundtable Reception this year.

We also offered in-kind services to each of the winners in the following 4 categories:

Best Drama – Independent Pilot Competition

Best Unscripted – Independent Pilot Competition

Best Comedy – Independent Pilot Competition

Pilots-in-Progress Winner

SeriesFest, a non-profit organization, champions and empowers artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling by providing year-round opportunities for creators and industry experts to connect, collaborate, and share stories that inspire and impact global audiences.

Congratulations to the winners on the night, and we look forward to collaborating with many of you.