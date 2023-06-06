Georgia-bound ‘Flash Before the Bang’ Casting Call Reel

The Flash Before the Bang production has just announced the casting call. Jessica Alba (Sin City), Russell Harvard (Fargo), and Daniel Durant (CODA) are attached to star in sports feature film, inspired by the true story of an all-deaf high school track and field team in 1980’s Oregon. (Deadline)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are executive producers along with Jessica Alba.

Production is due to begin in September in Georgia. Locations being considered include Columbus, Rome and Athens according to people familiar with the project. Tiffany FitzHenry of FitzHenry Films is also a producer. For casting info email flashbang@dpdcasting.com.