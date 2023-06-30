Georgia Film Academy High School Summer Camps Give Students Hands-on Training

Georgia Film Academy (GFA) is offering summer camps to rising ninth graders through graduating seniors. Each camp is led by industry professionals and provides hands-on training for creating original written and visual material. Upcoming summer camps include:

Filmmaking Summer Camp, July 10 – 21

Esports Production Summer Camp, July 24 – 28

Filmmaking Summer Camp, held at Trilith Studios, allows campers to make major creative and technical decision to guide projects, taking scripts through aspects of pre-production, filming and post-production/editing.

Esports Production Summer Camp, occurring at Skillshot Media, trains students in various areas of the esports industry from game performance to tournament coordination. Camp curriculum also engages participants in activities away from the keyboard to encourage physical activity and team building.

Past camps include Screenwriting Summer Camp, facilitated June 20 – 29 at Trilith Studios. This camp provided students with the opportunity to write original scripts and learn key components of screenplay structure and formatting. Scripts were selected at the end of the camp and will be produced by students in the Filmmaking Summer Camp.

For more information about GFA summer camps visit GeorgiaFilmAcademy.edu/academics/high-school or email Cooper Fiscus-Van Rossum at cooper.fiscusvanrossum@usg.edu.