Georgia Film Academy to Host Esports Teacher Trainings July 21 and 22

The Georgia Film Academy (GFA) today announced it is hosting Esports Teacher Training workshops on July 21 and July 22 at Skillshot Media from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Offered at no cost to Georgia K-12 educators, through a Georgia Foundation for Public Education grant, each one-day session will provide teachers with hands-on experience to begin or improve esports programming at their schools.

Educators will gain an in-depth understanding of esports history, discuss the intersection of esports in the classroom and be introduced to the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) approved standards for E-Sports Course 11.08000. Attendees will also explore available career opportunities for students beyond competing in tournaments and information needed to participate in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Esports League.

“Through this workshop, we look forward to expanding GFA’s programs across age groups and geographies,” said GFA secondary schools coordinator and instructor for the Esports Teacher Training workshops, Cooper Fiscus-van Rossum. “It is an exciting opportunity to support the younger generation’s curiosity in the ever-advancing digital entertainment industry and to continue to provide tools necessary to prepare students for high demand jobs in one of the state’s fastest-growing industries.”

Additionally, teachers will participate in an esports tournament to gain hands-on experience with planning, commentating, producing and competing. They will be introduced to team organization, program development roles and equipment associated with livestream and event production, connecting each element to scholastic esports curriculum.

GFA’s Esports Teacher Training is made possible through collaboration with the Georgia Department of Education, Georgia Foundation for Public Education, NASEF (Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations), Skillshot Media and Ghost Gaming. Space is limited. For more information or to register visit https://georgiafilmacademy.edu/academics/high-school/esports-teacher-training.