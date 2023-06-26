Georgia Latino Film Alliance: Carla Berkowitz as the new Board Chair

The Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Festival (GALFA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carla Berkowitz as the new Board Chair. Berkowitz will work closely with the Board of Directors to build upon the organization’s mission, following the impactful tenure of Past Chair Julie Ann Crommett. GALFA’s focus is to support and nurture the next generation of Latinx filmmakers, students, executives, and content creators in Georgia.

Carla Berkowitz brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the film industry as a highly accomplished Latina Executive Producer. Her notable contributions include her work on the independent feature film, Critical Thinking, and her significant role in fostering change within the industry to encourage the greenlighting of Latino stories in Hollywood.

“Our Mission is as relevant now as it was the day of our inception 12 years ago,” said Dr. Jose Marquez, PhD. CEO of Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Festival “Our goal is to educate, motivate, and empower Latino storytellers, while being a strong voice for Latinos everywhere who aspire to grow in this industry. Through showcasing art and developing visibility, we empower our young directors to combat intolerance and prejudice through the strength of storytelling.”

Throughout her career, Berkowitz has played a pivotal role in championing systematic change in Hollywood and beyond. As the new Board Chair, she aims to further this mission by actively engaging with the local Latino creative community and establishing stronger connections between their creative work and the broader entertainment industry in Georgia, Hollywood, and beyond.

“Carla brings to the table many years of producing experience,” said Yvette Moise, President and Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Festival. “As a wise Latina, she possesses the knowledge and expertise to open doors for our organization and our members. We are thrilled and excited about the possibilities her leadership will bring.”

Born in Venezuela and raised in Florida, Berkowitz has consistently collaborated with esteemed directors such as John Leguizamo and Jon Erich Garcia. Her unwavering passion lies in transforming the narrative and shining a spotlight on the next generation of Latino/x/e filmmakers. Through her dedicated efforts, she empowers and uplifts these talented individuals, transforming the industry into a rich tapestry of diverse voices and perspectives.

“As the incoming chair, my unwavering passion lies in changing the narrative and shining a spotlight on the next generation of Latino filmmakers. Through my dedicated efforts, I aim to empower and uplift these talented individuals, transforming the industry into a rich tapestry of diverse voices and perspectives.”

Carla Berkowitz’s appointment as the new Board Chair of GALFA represents a significant step forward in their continued commitment to supporting and amplifying Latinx talent in Georgia. Under her leadership, the organization aims to foster an environment that nurtures creative growth, strengthens industry connections, and enhances opportunities for Latino/x/e filmmakers, students, executives, and content creators.

Save the Date

What: Georgia Latino International Film Festival

When Thursday, September 21th – September 24th, 2023

Tickets Available July 5th, 2023- www.GALIFF.org

Where: Gas South District, Atlanta, Norcross, Johns Creek, in the heart of “Peach State” of Georgia

The Georgia Latino Film Festival produced by the Georgia Latino Film Alliance is generously sponsored by Motion Picture Association, Gas South District, Gwinnett County Economic Development, Rudhil Companies, ATL Search Group Prager Law and Grace Williams, CPA