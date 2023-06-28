Georgia Production Partnership’s 2023 SIP: Celebrating the Return of the Taste of Georgia Film

Lights, camera, action! The Georgia Production Partnership (GPP) is gearing up to host its highly anticipated Summer Industry Party (SIP) on Wednesday, July 26th. This year, SIP promises to be an unforgettable event as it brings back the beloved Taste of Georgia Film, showcasing delectable samples from industry caterers, crew treats, and food trucks. Film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and food lovers alike are eagerly looking forward to this gastronomic celebration, taking place at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia.

Purchase Tickets Here.

The theme of this year’s SIP revolves around the revival of the Taste of Georgia Film, a culinary delight that celebrates the local flavors and vibrant food culture of the film industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to savor an array of mouthwatering dishes crafted by industry caterers, experience delectable crew treats, and indulge in the culinary creations of popular food trucks. From Southern comfort food to innovative fusion cuisine, the Taste of Georgia Film promises to tantalize taste buds and delight every palate.

Event Details and Ticketing: SIP will take place on Wednesday, July 26th, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the picturesque Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia. The event offers a unique opportunity for networking and fostering connections within Georgia’s thriving film and television industry.

To encourage early registrations, GPP is offering an exclusive discounted ticket price for its members. From June 26th through June 30th, GPP members can purchase tickets for only $40. Regular ticket prices for members will be $50, while non-members can join in on the festivities for $60. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting July 1st.

Why Attend SIP?

The Taste of Georgia Film: Experience a culinary adventure showcasing the diverse flavors of the Georgia film community through delectable samples from renowned caterers, crew treats, and food trucks. Networking Opportunities: Mingle with industry professionals, filmmakers, actors, producers, and other like-minded individuals in a vibrant and relaxed atmosphere. SIP provides a platform for connecting, collaborating, and fostering relationships within the thriving Georgia film community. Support Local Industry: By attending SIP, you contribute to the growth and success of Georgia’s booming film and television industry. Show your support for the state’s talented filmmakers, crew members, and caterers, and celebrate the achievements of the local creative community. Engaging Entertainment: In addition to the culinary delights, SIP will offer live entertainment, engaging activities, and surprises that will keep the excitement levels high throughout the evening.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to network with industry professionals and celebrate Georgia’s thriving film community. Secure your tickets early to take advantage of the exclusive member’s only discounted price.

Interested in sponsoring this year’s SIP?

Sponsoring the 2023 SIP presents a remarkable opportunity for companies to showcase their support for Georgia’s flourishing entertainment industry. By becoming a sponsor, you can align your business with the vibrant creative community and gain valuable exposure to a diverse audience of industry professionals, filmmakers, and influential decision-makers.

Additionally, sponsors of SIP play a crucial role in supporting the lobbying efforts to maintain the Georgia Entertainment Tax Incentive, a key driver of the state’s success in attracting gaming, film and television productions. With your sponsorship, you can demonstrate your company’s commitment to preserving this vital incentive that encourages economic growth, job creation, and increased revenue for local businesses. Click below to download the sponsorship options.

For more information or to arrange a custom sponsorship package, contact Darius Evans at vp@georgiaproduction.org.

