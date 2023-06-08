Georgia State University Report Confirms Impact of the State’s Entertainment Industry

New insights on Georgia’s rapidly growing entertainment industry reveal how industry investment boosts rural and suburban economic development, provides workforce opportunities for Georgia’s diverse labor markets, and reinforces the goal of building Georgia’s status as a global digital entertainment capital.

“Building Georgia’s Digital Entertainment Future,” compiled by Georgia State University’s Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII), provides compelling data that today’s economic growth is driven by the ideas and innovation economy and supports Georgia’s initiatives to develop its growing creative economy to lead in the technology sector. Georgia’s creative economy encompasses film and television production, digital media, gaming, music, and emerging technologies.

“This comprehensive report — years in the making — is a compilation of valuable information, interviews and data that will reinforce to Georgia’s leaders the statewide impact of the entertainment industries,” said Brennen Dicker, CMII’s Executive Director. “We’ve provided a status report on Georgia’s entertainment sector, digital future and next-generation workforce development. Of particular note is the pivotal role entertainment investments play in building Georgia’s statewide economy and workforce.”

The report is the result of work with multiple experts and partners Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition (GSEC) and Georgia Production Partnership (GPP), Dicker said.

Key findings include:

Georgia’s film tax incentive has spurred growth in related sectors, including music, gaming and digital technology, establishing Georgia as a global leader in the entertainment industries.

Entertainment investments are building Georgia’s statewide economy.

Georgia’s diverse population is well-represented in the creative industries, and the state is well positioned to continue to develop a workforce that can address diversity challenges found in the entertainment industry.

The state’s investment in the entertainment industry resulted in the development of infrastructure required to educate students and train a workforce for high-demand jobs of the future.

“CMII’s work illustrates how Georgia’s forward-looking tax policy has spurred the growth of multiple industries around the state,” said Kelsey Moore, GSEC Executive Director. “Our film tax incentive creates ROI for the state not revealed in purely economic data, including rural workforce and economic development, capital investment, opportunities for Georgia students, and the rise of industries such as gaming and technology. This success is exactly what other states want to lure away from Georgia.”

According to the report’s findings, the predictability of the ongoing tax credit system has undeniably played a role in facilitating Georgia’s transition from an initial phase where Georgia mainly imported production teams from elsewhere to a new, more durable era where significant permanent investments in studio, equipment and workforce infrastructure are taking place.

“Since Georgia enacted the film tax incentive, Georgians working and creating in our industry have developed top-notch skills, experience, and resumes competitive with any major entertainment market,” said LaRonda Sutton, Co-President of GPP. “As Georgians excel, they promote and provide opportunities to more Georgians! We have cultivated rapid growth in the creative industries and our sector is complementary and stimulating additional gain in other industries like tech and real estate.”

