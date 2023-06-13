Georgia Unscripted Launching in Athens June 22nd at The Lewis Room

Georgia Entertainment News has released the details of the first 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow in Athens. The first event will take place on June 22nd at The Lewis Room at Tweed Recording. (RSVP HERE.) The purpose of this and the other 8 roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community.

“We are honored to start the roadshow in Athens with the support of so many organizations excited to highlight all that’s happening in this community. These engaged organizations support a forward thinking economic environment and further awareness of Georgia’s multilayered creative economy,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News.

The 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow is presented by FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with premier partners Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, and Yancey Entertainment. The communities for this year’s roadshow are Alpharetta/Roswell, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Marietta, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins/Macon, and Valdosta.

The agenda focuses on education and workforce development, local private/public collaboration and select businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy. Georgia Unscripted Athens will feature:

“Local Creative Economies” – David Sutherland, UGA, Terry College of Business

“Workforce Development & Education” – Scott Votaw, Georgia Film Academy

“Building Georgia’s Digital Entertainment Future” – Brennen Dicker, Georgia State University

“Local Impact” – Panel discussion with local business executives and professionals working in film, music, gaming, arts, etc.

Additional partners include City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, Tweed Recording and others to be named later.

Other organizations supporting the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia CEO, and others to be named soon.

For more information about supporting the roadshow, contact us and to RSVP click here.