Georgia Unscripted Launching in Athens June 22nd at The Lewis Room

Georgia Entertainment News has released the details of the first 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow in Athens. The first event will take place on June 22nd at The Lewis Room at Tweed Recording. (RSVP HERE.) The purpose of this and the other 8 roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community.

“We are honored to start the roadshow in Athens with the support of so many organizations excited to highlight all that’s happening in this community.  These engaged organizations support a forward thinking economic environment and further awareness of Georgia’s multilayered creative economy,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News.

The 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow is presented by FilmHedgePhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with premier partners Assembly StudiosBrasfield GorrieICP, and Yancey Entertainment. The communities for this year’s roadshow are Alpharetta/Roswell, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Marietta, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins/Macon, and Valdosta.

The agenda focuses on education and workforce development, local private/public collaboration and select businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy. Georgia Unscripted Athens will feature:

  • “Local Creative Economies” – David Sutherland, UGA, Terry College of Business
  • “Workforce Development & Education” – Scott Votaw, Georgia Film Academy
  • “Building Georgia’s Digital Entertainment Future” – Brennen Dicker, Georgia State University
  • “Local Impact” – Panel discussion with local business executives and professionals working in film, music, gaming, arts, etc.

Additional partners include City National BankCabretta CapitalClassic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, FitzHenry FilmsFlat Rock StudioGhost GamingGreenspoon Marder LLPMoonshine Post ProductionPC&ESkillshotSonesta HotelsTweed Recording and others to be named later.

Athens, Georgia, USA downtown cityscape.

Other organizations supporting the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic DevelopmentGeorgia Music PartnersGeorgia Production PartnershipBIG Film and Entertainment AllianceGeorgia Film AcademyMotion Picture AssociationConsulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States,  Georgia Game Developers AssociationGeorgia CEO, and others to be named soon.

For more information about supporting the roadshow, contact us and to RSVP click here.

