GGDA: International presence and success meeting

We are planning a special July GGDA meeting in coordination with ATDC, Game Tech Hub, CREATE-X and sponsored by Acclime. We will discuss how game devs and other startups can have an international presence, how to localize, how to get international sales, and more. This is a great event for game devs, startups and investors.

6-7 pm: Food and Networking. Food sponsored by Acclime

7-8 pm: Presentations on how to succeed internationally

8-9 pm: Networking

When: July 11

Where: ATDC, 75 5th St, Atlanta

How Much: Free for GGDA, CREATE-X, ATDC, and GTH members. $10 all others.

