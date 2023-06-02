GSIA Renamed BIG – Based In Georgia, Film & Entertainment Alliance

GSIA (the Georgia Studio & Infrastructure Alliance) announced the new name of the organization – BIG: Based In Georgia, Film & Entertainment Alliance. The new name reflects the growth of Georgia businesses in the state’s evolving entertainment industry and its impact on all areas of Georgia’s creative economy. Misty Holcomb will continue as Executive Director.

GSIA was officially formed in 2014 to service local studios/stages and production support businesses. BIG will continue the work of the GSIA as a 501(c)6 association advocating for businesses serving Georgia’s film and entertainment industries.

“We are excited to announce the new name and continue the work of advocating on behalf of businesses based in Georgia serving film and other areas of the entertainment industry,” said Misty Holcomb, Executive Director of BIG. “Since 2014, the industry has continued to grow rapidly and we believe that there are big opportunities for Georgia businesses to grow. We want to ensure this growth continues.”

BIG will continue to advocate for economic policy that can help sustain Georgia businesses while supporting educational efforts and workforce development programs throughout the state. “As Georgia’s creative economy continues to expand beyond Atlanta, BIG’s mission is to support our member’s need to recruit, retain and sustain these high paying jobs.”

“BIG’s member companies have invested their own money and built companies from the ground up,” said BIG President Daniel Minchew, Owner of Atlanta Film Works, Studio Space Atlanta, and Studio Space West. “The success of the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act keeps that work coming to our state to fuel an entire industry of production support businesses.”

“As a longtime member of BIG, I believe that production services is just the beginning of Georgia’s success. The next step for sustainability is engaging a mobilized, creative workforce with local liquidity and production occupation,” said Drew Sawyer, Founder of Moonshine Post-Production.

BIG’s web site includes educational resources, legislative updates, and stories about businesses thriving as a result of growth in Georgia’s film and entertainment industries. The organization is planning the BIG Social event this summer to further share initiatives and programs for members and prospective members.

For more information, visit www.BigEntertainmentAlliance.com