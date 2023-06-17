How Trilith Studios is pioneering the future of VFX

When you head to Trilith Studios , located just south of Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, you’re immediately struck with the stark contrast to other studios. While most major studios are enveloped by the bustling cityscapes and traffic of urban centers, Trilith nestles serenely among trees and rolling hills. At first glance, you forget that, as of summer 2023, this is the largest movie studio in the U.S. We were fortunate to have the opportunity to tour the facility and talk with Frank Patterson, president and CEO of Trilith Studios.

Frank shared the studio’s vision, which officially opened in 2014. “It’s to have every resource great storytellers need to do anything they can imagine,” he says. This means that everything is purpose-built on three pillars: story, technology and facilities. Virtually everything a production company could need is housed right on sight. You can find electricians, carpentry shops, greens, craft services and service vendors within the studio’s expansive 900 acres and 24 soundstages.

The site was originally developed in partnership with Pinewood Studios from the U.K. and Dan Cathy of Chick-fil-a. It all began when Dan allowed a studio to use one of his warehouse spaces for filming. Believing in a more effective method to film in Atlanta, he discovered the site. From there, he formed a partnership with Pinewood Studios and hired Frank. Pinewood Studios began from a humble beginning with just a few soundstages. Their first major movie was the MCU’s “Ant-Man” (2015). Since then, most of Marvel MCU movies have been shot here. In fact, three of the top 10 highest-grossing films have been shot at Trilith Studios. And it’s still growing.