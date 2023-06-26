Hunter Paletsas to Join the Motion Picture Association as Global Chief Financial Officer

Hunter Paletsas will join the Motion Picture Association as Global Chief Financial Officer, Charles Rivkin, the association’s Chairman and CEO announced to staff today. In this role, he will oversee the MPA’s worldwide financial and information technology operations from the MPA’s Los Angeles office; he starts July 24 and will report directly to Rivkin.

“Hunter brings extensive experience as a senior financial leader, excelling in driving growth at the convergence of media and technology,” said Rivkin. “His exceptional financial acumen, global management skills, and reputation as a trusted leader and advisor to C-suite executives, board members, and peers will undoubtedly be an asset to the MPA as well as to our member companies.”

Paletsas joins the MPA from GoDigital Media Group, LLC, a billion-dollar conglomerate, employing over 1,300 professionals worldwide, focused on investing in entertainment intellectual property rights management and distribution, where for the last six years he served as group CFO. Paletsas’ strategic financial leadership propelled the company’s success across multiple lines of business, including music label and distribution services, royalties specialty finance, independent film distribution, multi-channel networks, digital fitness, and consumer apparel. Paletsas built the company’s finance division from the ground up, expanding it to include multiple business unit CFOs and controllers, with a globally integrated team and infrastructure.

“I am honored to be joining the iconic Motion Picture Association during this exciting time for the film, television, and streaming industry. With my extensive background in operating and growing entertainment IP businesses, I look forward to shaping the financial and IT structures of the MPA. Together we will drive more advocacy and content protection wins around the world, and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the content creation industry,” Paletsas said.

Prior to his tenure at GoDigital, Paletsas was a finance transformation expert at Deloitte & Touche, LLP where he advised technology, media, and entertainment companies, including Spotify, Google, Disney, Hulu, Microsoft, Sony, and Intel. A licensed Certified Public Accountant in California, Paletsas holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from UCLA, majoring in Business Economics with minors in Classical Civilizations and Central Eastern European Studies.

He succeeds David England, who served as the MPA’s CFO for the last twelve years until his retirement this spring.