IATSE Launches 2023 Member Census Initiative

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is proud to announce the 2023 Member Census. This vital initiative aims to gain accurate, anonymous, and aggregated statistics about the union’s membership across the United States and Canada. By inviting every IATSE member to participate, this census will empower the union to better advocate for our members’ rights and interests, and ensure future actions reflect the union’s membership.

In our commitment to accuracy and integrity, we’ve partnered with The Worker Institute at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) to lead this endeavor. Their reputable expertise guarantees the utmost care in the survey, data collection, and analysis.

Confidentiality is a key pillar of this initiative. Cornell University’s Worker Institute will store all responses securely, with your data encrypted and analyzed by their team as an academic and neutral third party. Click here to view ‘Your Guide to the 2023 IATSE Member Census, Powered by the Worker Institute at Cornell’

The delegates of IATSE’s 69th Quadrennial Convention, representing over 300 IATSE Local Unions, overwhelmingly voted to pass a resolution to establish a process for conducting and publicizing a Member Census.

The Member Census will open on July 10, 2023, and The Worker Institute will summarize and present their findings to IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb and the General Executive Board at the board’s Mid-winter meeting in January 2024. Join us in this important step towards a more unified and empowered union. Click here to view IATSE’s 2023 Member Census Toolkit to learn more: https://iatse.net/2023-member-census/