Industry Study Touts Georgia’s TV/Film Tax Credits Amid Legislative Scrutiny

By Rodney Ho

A Georgia State University study released last week provides an aggressive defense of the state’s film tax credit that has fueled a massive boom in TV shows and movies and corresponding studios.

The 88-page paper called “Building Georgia’s Digital Entertainment Future,” was financed by two local industry groups: the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, which represents the local studios, and The Georgia Production Partnership, a broad-based entertainment lobbying group.

“We have to remain competitive with the incentive,” said Brennen Dicker, a film and video professional and executive director of the Creative Media Industries Institute at GSU who oversaw the study. “We’ve seen this phenomenal growth in the creative sector in the state.” From 2009 to 2019, the study estimates that Georgia saw 210% growth in what it defined as “the creative sector,” quicker than any other state in the nation, gleaning data from multiple sources. (The tax credit was enacted in 2008.)

See more The Atlanta Journal – Constitution