JFK Documentary to Air on Georgia Public Broadcasting

INSIDE The Warren Commission will air throughout the state on Georgia Public Broadcasting

Monday, June 26 at 10 pm. Check local listings.

INSIDE The Warren Commission is a riveting account of the people who worked tirelessly to

discover the truth behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Based on new

evidence, it showcases the personalities, politics, and challenges both from within and without,

that made this investigation one of the most controversial of our time. The Warren Report is

perhaps the most misunderstood document in modern history and remains unread by most

Americans.

The program features rare archival footage, White House telephone recordings, and interviews

with the following: Earl Leonard, Press Secretary to Senator Richard Russell, Roger Mudd,

CBS News Washington Correspondent, Charles E. Campbell, Executive Secretary to Senator

Richard Russell, Philip Shenon, Author, A Cruel and Shocking Act, Max Holland, Author, The

Kennedy Assassination Tapes, Tom Johnson, Special Assistant to President Lyndon Johnson,

and Judge Stuart Pollak, Warren Commission Staff Attorney.

The program is directed and produced by Atlanta filmmaker, William VanDerKloot and

narrated by Atlanta news anchor, Monica Pearson. The original music score is by composer

James Oliverio. The program is a presentation of the University of Georgia Libraries.

A national broadcast is planned for November, the 60th anniversary of President Kennedy’s

assassination.