The public is invited to the Juneteenth Celebration at Town at Trilith on Saturday, June 17.

The streets surrounding Trilith’s Town Centre will be filled with activities from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., including live entertainment, food trucks, and children’s activities.

“Last year was great, but this year there is so much more Atlanta talent being featured. What a great lineup we have. Dallas Austin being here with his showcase is so exciting, and Bogey & the Viceroy and others,” said Anna Messer, Trilith’s events manager. “The lineup is rounded out by some new talent. It will be a great day.”

The live performance schedule includes:

4 p.m. Fayette County High School Marching Band

4:30 p.m. Dallas Austin’s Juneteenth Showcase, including Dayvia, I am Douglas, Kaelyn Kastle, Daniel Novello, and Dalby

6:30 p.m. Juanita Ramey Praise Dance

7 p.m. Sydni Cook

7:30 p.m. Bogey & the Viceroy (A Tribute to Prince)

8:30 p.m. Jevon Dewand and the Trap Starz Feat along with Jazze Pha

“The day will include community partners as well. Our local Fayette County Marching Band will be kicking off the day. After their performance, we’ll present them a check to enhance their music education endeavors,” Messer shared. “We are so glad to include two worthy local charities in our day, Clothes Less Traveled and Hosea Helps. Both groups support our communities in amazing ways. We hope our attendees will stop by their booths and learn more about them and possibly how to engage with them.”

Clothes Less Traveled resells donated goods and supports other local nonprofits with the

proceeds. To date, that support has been nearly $8 million? Hosea Helps has such a legacy

in Atlanta and works to solve the issues of the impoverished or those on the verge of

stabilizing families and individuals. They typically support more than 50,000 people a year.

Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-

running African American holiday. On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday to

be celebrated annually on June 19.

Both the event and parking for the event are free. Participants may park in the retail

parking lot on Trilith Parkway and at Piedmont Wellness Center. The celebration will take

place rain or shine.

The Town at Trilith, handcrafted by town building and real estate development experts,

immerses storytellers, makers, and entrepreneurs in a backdrop for creativity. Along with

the ever-expanding retail and restaurant district, Trilith's 235-acre master-planned

residential and mixed-use development is known for balancing small-town community

charm with big-city creativity and storytelling for its residents, many with ties to the film

industry. The award-winning new urbanist community includes nearly 1,400 residential

homes, ranging from micro homes and treehouses to gated custom estates and Provencal

cottages, all within walking distance of retail, restaurants, and parks.