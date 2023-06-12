Kane Studio Crosses Key Zoning Threshold

As the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported last week, the City Council in Chattahoochee Hills approved the largest tract ever zoned for a purpose-built studio, Kane Studio.
We understand that the site could bring more than 1 million square feet of sound stages and would touch many areas of digital entertainment including gaming/esports, professional offices for financing, talent and creative development, space for private/public educational and workforce programs and a digital/post production facility. A spokesperson also said the group will build a purpose-built score recording stage to accommodate a full orchestra and soundstages to be specifically used for television shows with studio audiences.
The proposed $700 million project is the vision of Patrick Millsaps, an attorney and former political advisor. The zoning approval signals the formal securitization of the three anchor tenants along with the finalization of term sheets with financing partners. The group anticipates enough progress this summer with agreements, early enough to break ground in 2023. ABC reports that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Choate Construction Co., Foley Design Associates and Southeastern Engineering Inc. are part of the development team.
See the site plan and proposed phases here.