Legislative state tax incentives meeting slated for June 14, Includes film incentive

The General Assembly began getting serious about scrutinizing the state’s large assortment of tax credits two years ago with the passage of legislation calling for independent cost-benefit audits of up to five tax credits each year.

Now, lawmakers are doubling down on that process with the formation of a committee of legislators that will begin meeting June 14 to examine every tax credit as well as tax exemption on the books in Georgia. The goal is determining which are giving taxpayers a good return in terms of economic development and job creation and which are simply wasting public dollars… See more at Capitol Beat.