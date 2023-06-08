Louisiana Governor to sign extension of film tax credit

The state’s film tax credit will officially be extended to 2031, once Governor Edwards signs House Bill 562. The original bill sought to extend the incentive set to expire in 2025, to 2035. But Louisiana Film and Entertainment Association President Trey Burvant said it’s still a great victory for Louisiana, its residents, and workers in the film industry…

“It gives a big boost for productions, for families that know they’ve got employment for the next eight years. It’s a big boost for local businesses all around the state that know they’re going to have additional revenues coming into their stores for the next eight years. So, all around very positive,” said Burvant. See more.