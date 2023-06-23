Martha Zoller Morning Show: Randy Davidson talks about Georgia Unscripted

Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News, spoke with Martha Zoller Thursday on WDUN’s morning show. The “Martha Zoller Show” features news, information and interviews about the political landscape in Georgia and beyond. The interview focused on the latest about film, gaming/esports, and entertainment in Georgia and the launch of the 9 city Georgia Unscripted Roadshow. The show can be heard weekdays at 9 a.m. on WDUN AM550 and WDUN FM102.9. Hear the interview below.

About the 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow

These events highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. The agenda for each event will vary, with a focus on education and workforce development, local private/public collaboration and businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy.

The 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow is presented by FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with premier partners Assembly Studios, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, and Yancey Entertainment. The communities for this year’s roadshow are Alpharetta/Roswell/Cumming, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Marietta, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins/Macon, and Valdosta.

Additional partners include Apache Rental Group, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, Tweed Recording and others to be named later.

Other organizations supporting the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Latino Film Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

To support the roadshow or receive further information, please contact us.

Slated Event Dates:

Athens – June 22, 2023 – Recap coming soon

Alpharetta/Roswell – July 19, 2023 – RSVP Open

Marietta – August 3, 2023

Augusta – August 23, 2023

Valdosta – September 13, 2023

Columbus – October 4, 2023

Warner Robins/Macon – October 18, 2023

Rome – November 2, 2023

Savannah – November 17, 2023