Matt Davis of Reel Supplies, Targeting the Film Industry

Matt Davis is the founder and CEO of Reel Supplies based in Georgia. The company provides building products and material for productions shooting around the state. He credits the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act with helping the company grow and being able to pay employees above the industry standard.

