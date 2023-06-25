Music Publishers Say Twitter Owes $250M For IP Infringement

By Hailey Konnath Dozens of major music publishers on Wednesday accused Twitter of “fueling its business” by intentionally breeding “massive” and “pervasive” copyright infringement on its platform, according to an approximately $250 million lawsuit filed in Tennessee federal court.

Universal Music, Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music and the other publishers said San Francisco-based Twitter is one of the few major social media platforms that refuses to pay fees for the use of their compositions. Rather, it knowingly hosts and streams infringing copies of the music, profiting “handsomely” in the process, the publishers said in their complaint.

“Twitter has repeatedly failed to take the most basic step of expeditiously removing or disabling access to the infringing material identified by the infringement notices,” they said.

