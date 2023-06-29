North Fulton and Forsyth County Set for the Next Georgia Unscripted Roadshow

Georgia Entertainment News has released the details of the next 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow focused on North Fulton and Forsyth County. Highlighting cities including Alpharetta, Cumming, and Roswell, the event will take place on July 19th at Signature Production Group Southeast. (RSVP HERE.) The purpose of this and the other roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community.

“After the worst of the pandemic, North Fulton and Forsyth County were among the regions that experienced incredible population and development growth as a result of remote work trends and quality of living standards,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. “Businesses and organizations involved in film, music and video game/esports have participated right along side the economic expansion in the region.”

The 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow is presented by FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with premier partners Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, and Yancey Entertainment. The communities for this year’s roadshow are Alpharetta/Roswell, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Marietta, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins/Macon, and Valdosta.

“We are excited to hold the event in Roswell at Signature Production Group Southeast,” said Jezlan Moyet, Vice President of Georgia Entertainment News. “Mark Herring, Brian Wray and the team there have built a solid business serving filmmakers and entertainment companies from Georgia and beyond with world class technology solutions and service.”

The agenda focuses on education and workforce development, local private/public collaboration and select businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy.

Companies supporting the statewide roadshow include Apache Rental Group, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, and Tweed Recording.

“We are honored that so many likeminded companies and organizations have come together to provide in-kind services and support for these events. Together, we are able to uniquely highlight each of these communities and share the incredible success stories of local businesses and professionals working in the film and entertainment industries in Georgia,” concluded Moyet.

Other organizations supporting the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Latino Film Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

For more information about supporting the roadshow, contact us and to RSVP click here.