SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Agree to Media Blackout for 2023 Contract Negotiations

Dear Member,

As SAG-AFTRA heads into our TV/Theatrical/Streaming contracts negotiations on Wednesday, the unity of our membership has never been stronger.

Our members have made a powerful show of solidarity in granting the National Board a strike authorization by an astounding vote of 97.91%. As we enter these negotiations, in good faith and with the intention of securing a strong deal for our members, this vote is a powerful signal to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that we’re ready for any eventuality. The stakes have never been higher: We need to ensure a future where members can make a living as a performer and are protected from the misuse of evolving technologies.

Months of preparation have gone into our union’s initial proposals. Members voiced their concerns during our wages and working conditions process, which involved over 100 hours of collaborative discussions in meetings and videoconferences. The outcome is a proposal package that reflects both the needs of professional performers and the future of the industry.

Our union’s strength lies in our solidarity, and we look forward to a future where this spirit of unity among creative professionals continues, not just throughout the negotiation process but in the years ahead. Please consider showing your support for the negotiators fighting for your future by continuing to share your resolve across social media using the hashtag #SAGAFTRAstrong.

In unity,

Fran Drescher

President & Chair, TV/Theatrical Contracts Negotiating Committee

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator