SCAD Confers Degrees on Largest Class in the University’s History

This past weekend the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) held its 2023 commencement in Savannah and Atlanta. SCAD celebrated the largest class ever in university history, with more than 3,500 total graduates.

Honorary degrees were presented in Atlanta to industry leaders including record-breaking and Emmy-nominated producer Will Packer, local philanthropist and entrepreneur Stacey Leebern and actress and social media personality Tabitha Brown.

“Perspectives have the power to change mindsets. I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that right now, in the time we’re in, that the ability to change minds, that’s the ability to save humanity,” said Packer to SCAD Atlanta graduates, before adding, “I’ve got one simple challenge for you, go out and change the world. Go out and shock the world. I dare you.”

The success rate for the university is unmatched, with 99% of SCAD Spring 2022 graduates reported being employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD alumni have found fulfilling careers at Adobe, Deloitte, Delta Air Lines, Microsoft, Spotify, and more. The university continues to expand its local Atlanta impact and presence to support the 10% increase in SCAD Atlanta enrollment during the 2022-2023 academic year.