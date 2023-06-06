Skillshot Media Expands into Live Event Management Beyond Gaming

Skillshot Media, a leading provider of production services for the gaming industry, announced a new division focused on the broader live and hybrid event market, with a commercial partnership to represent Uptown Atlanta and their 35,000 SF Atrium venue for external events both live and hybrid.

The Atrium Uptown Atlanta, purpose-built for experiential and social entertainment with a massive LED wall, game room, kitchen, and bar, was upgraded this year with fiber connectivity to Skillshot Media’s production studio and live-streaming infrastructure.

With these upgrades complete, the Atrium is now available for external event rental and activation, including corporate events, watch parties, fundraisers, holiday parties, and more.

Skillshot Media, a current tenant of Uptown Atlanta, will provide client bookings for the venue and turnkey event management services including production and live-stream broadcasting. Skillshot relocated from Alpharetta to Uptown Atlanta in August 2021 and has been regularly activating gaming and esports events at the location.

Skillshot President Nabil Ismail will head up the new Live Event Management division with technology and services honed over the past two years with Fortune 100 companies including Microsoft Atlanta and Kaiser Permanente.

“We’ve loved working with Uptown Atlanta to foster a gaming community and host gaming events here and that demand is not slowing down”, said Nabil Ismail, Skillshot President. “But the demand is no longer specific to gaming. Companies more broadly are looking for a modern event venue, easily accessible, with immersive audio-video, and live-streaming. We’re excited to apply what we’ve been doing in gaming and esports for a decade to other live events.”

“This event partnership with Skillshot is part of Uptown Atlanta’s mission to bring the community together at our hyper-accessible, mixed-use development”, said Mahesh Mani, Senior Vice President of Asset Management for Rubenstein and Uptown Atlanta. “The timing corresponds with the grand opening of Uptown Test Kitchen, a revitalized Main Street, and in anticipation of three new restaurant concepts opening this year. We’re excited for event attendees to discover the vibrant community developing here.”

Uptown encompasses nearly 1 million square feet of office space, 120,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and a variety of community gathering spaces, all with connectivity to MARTA and the city’s major pedestrian trails, such as the Atlanta BeltLine, PATH400, and the South Fork Trail.