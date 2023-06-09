The 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow Dates, Agenda, Initial Partners Announced

The 2023 tour will gather industry experts, business executives, elected leaders and government officials to discuss the local creative economy and the impact of film, music, broadcast, digital production and gaming in each region. For more information contact us here.

June 9, 2023 – Georgia Entertainment News has released the dates of the 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow. The first event will take place on June 22nd at The Lewis Room in Athens, Georgia. The purpose of this and the other 8 roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community.

The agenda for each event will vary, with a focus on education and workforce development, local private/public collaboration and select businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy. Georgia Unscripted Athens will feature:

“Local Creative Economies” – David Sutherland, UGA, Terry College of Business

“Workforce Development & Education” – Scott Votaw, Georgia Film Academy

“Building Georgia’s Digital Entertainment Future” – Brennen Dicker, Georgia State University

“Local Stories” – Panel discussion with local business executives working in film, music, gaming, arts, etc.

“We are excited to gather in Athens to network and engage with those vested in growing Georgia’s creative economy while learning about ways to facilitate more opportunity for growth and participation,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. “These speakers, along with others we plan to recognize at the event, share our passion for more job opportunities for Athens and Georgians throughout the state.”

The 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow is presented by FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with premier partners Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, and Yancey Entertainment. The slated dates are:

Athens – June 22, 2023 – RSVP for the Athens event via email – GeorgiaUnscriptedRoadshow@gmail.com

Alpharetta/Roswell – July 19, 2023

Marietta – August 3, 2023

Augusta – August 24, 2023

Valdosta – September 13, 2023

Columbus – October 4, 2023

Warner Robins/Macon – October 18, 2023

Rome – November 2, 2023

Savannah – November 17, 2023

“We are honored to have so many companies supporting the 2023 roadshow. These engaged organizations support forward thinking economic policy and further awareness of Georgia’s multilayered creative economy,” concluded Davidson.

Additional partners include City National Bank, Classic Tents, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, Tweed Recording and others to be named later.

Other organizations supporting the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Game Developers Association, and others to be named soon.

For more information about supporting the roadshow, contact us and to RSVP please email GeorgiaUnscriptedRoadshow@gmail.com