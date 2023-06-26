The City of Albany partners with Kendrick Brothers on movie set to release in 2024

The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, the Albany Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Faithstep Films are proud to announce a partnership with the Kendrick Brothers to film their next movie in Dougherty County. The Kendrick Brothers have a longtime career in movie production, producing movies such as Flywheel, Fireproof, Facing the Giants, and War Room and have decided to keep the production for their upcoming film here at home.

“Partnering with the Kendrick Brothers to film their next movie allows our community the opportunity to come together and bring economic benefits to our town,” said Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard. “The Dougherty County Commission is proud to be a part of this project and looks forward to its completion.”

This film is scheduled to be released in the third quarter of 2024 and will be released nationwide with the support of AFFIRM Films, a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company, and Provident Films.

“We are excited to partner with The Kendrick Brothers to keep them home for the filming of the upcoming movie,” said Jana Dyke, President & CEO of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission.

“This partnership will make a huge impact on the businesses in our community. Albany is where our filmmaking journey began. We love our home- town and are excited about partnering with the great people in our city, many of the local businesses, and the vibrant church community,” said Stephen Kendrick.

While the title and plot details are being kept under wraps, the Kendricks hope to deliver their trademark passion for life-changing storylines filled with humor and heart in a film that will inspire audiences everywhere.

“While we are ecstatic to have The Kendrick Brothers bring their film home, the true benefit is the inclusion of our businesses and local talent,” said Executive Director of the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau, Rashelle Minix, “from local hotels to Downtown restaurants, construction set builders, film students, attractions, and facilities their investment in our community will have lasting economic benefits “

“We are fortunate to have such talented hometown filmmakers and are delighted that Kendrick Brothers will be filming their next full-length motion picture here in Albany,” said Bo Dorough, Mayor of Albany. “I would like to recognize Jana Dyke and her staff at the Economic Development Commission, for their hard work in securing this commitment from Kendrick Brothers. We, as a community, will also be working to establish the necessary infrastructure to attract more projects, so that Albany and Southwest Georgia may benefit from what has emerged as one of the state’s major industries in the last decade.”

Hat tip to Georgia CEO.