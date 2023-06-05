‘The Hill’ Trailer: Dennis Quaid, Colin Ford Star In Inspiration Baseball Drama Shot in Augusta, GA

Briarcliff Entertainment has released a trailer for The Hill, the inspirational sports drama starring Dennis Quaid, scripted by Angelo Pizzo & Scott Marshall Smith and directed by Jeff Celentano. Have a look above.

Quaid plays the stern father of young Rickey Hill (Colin Ford), a boy who shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. While Quaid’s character discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher, the son becomes a baseball phenomenon.

The film also stars Joelle Carter, country music singer-songwriter Randy Houser, Bonnie Bedelia and Scott Glenn.

See more Deadline