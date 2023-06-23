The Leading Ladies Of Georgia’s Booming Film Business

by

IT’S NO SECRET that the movie industry in Georgia is booming.

Savannahians are now well accustomed to seeing the telltale yellow production signs and trailers around town, spotting actors on the street and recognizing local scenery on the silver screen for blockbusters like 2017’s “Baywatch” starring Dwayne Johnson, 2019’s live action “Lady and the Tramp” and the Academy Award-winning “Ford V Ferrari” — just to name a few.

According to the Georgia Film and Entertainment Office, between July 2017 and June 2018, the combined budgets for productions in the state were $2.7 billion. Between July 2021 and June 2022, that number had risen to a record $4.4 billion.

See more at Savannah Magazine