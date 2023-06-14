The State of Esports: Kennesaw States Esports Gaming Space, KSU SMASH, & Georgia Film Academy’s Summer Camp

The State of Esports Update: This episode hits on both local and national news. We’re excited to share the expansion of the Kennesaw State Esports gaming space, highlight the huge number of entrants to the KSU SMASH Lan (Tipped Off 14).

We take a trip to Texas to highlight two major collegiate competitions (one of which featured Georgia’s Brewton-Parker College Rocket League team). While in the Lone Star State, we take stock of Brawlhalla (a Georgia-based fighting game and its latest milestone of millions of players.

And – if that’s not enough esports – we tease the latest summer camp offering from the Georgia Film Academy – an esports production camp for high school students.