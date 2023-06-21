Voltron Global Launches Full-Service Film & TV Production Company in Georgia

Voltron Global, coming off the heels of purchasing one of the largest content studios in Atlanta, announced today the launch of a multi-genre, cross-platform production company, Voltron Global Productions. The esteemed provider of production services encompasses cutting-edge technology, state-of-the art stages and filming locations, top-of-the-line equipment, expert consulting and strategic financing. Guided by Voltron Global CEO, Steven Greenberg, the enterprise will self-finance, package and produce projects of all sizes from the prestigious Pangaea Studios, a historic 50-acre film and television lot.

As the second-largest movie and TV studio in Atlanta, Voltron Global Production’s home boasts a residential backlot, full post-production facility, and six sound stages complete with next-generation large display LED tiles. Leveraging the expansive infrastructure provided by the Voltron Global conglomerate, including Pangaea Technology, Pangaea Studios, Background Images, and Techopoly Capital,

Voltron Global Productions expertly streamlines production processes while optimizing cost efficiencies. Voltron will develop, finance and produce anywhere from three to six projects a year, with a mandate to serve as a top-tier supplier of mainstream projects for both studios and major streamers. Budget ranges of the films and TV series on the Voltron slate will vary depending on the size and scope of the individual projects. Above the financing of material, Voltron will be devoted to fostering an artist-friendly environment for filmmakers and talent.

“We’re thrilled to unveil Voltron Global Productions, a full-service enterprise where we can unleash compelling stories for streaming, TV, and theatrical distribution, all on a grand scale,” declared Greenberg. “Having strategically acquired key players in the entertainment sector and successfully revitalized these companies, we now possess a comprehensive suite of entertainment services. Leveraging these invaluable assets, we are poised to deliver captivating narratives to global audiences in a cost-effective manner.”

Prior to founding Voltron Global, Greenberg amassed a distinguished career spanning multiple industries. With 25 years of experience, he notably served as the General Manager of the North American Retail and Distribution Channel at Dell, Inc., achieving extraordinary year-over-year growth of over 25% for the $5 billion business unit. Most recently, Greenberg held the position of CEO of NA Television/Film & Global Music at Production Resource Group LLC, an acclaimed provider of entertainment and event technology solutions. Greenberg will now utilize his multi-industry expertise and business acumen to oversee content creation from script to screen at Voltron Global Productions.

Voltron Global Productions represents a significant milestone in the company’s mission to redefine the entertainment landscape and create extraordinary experiences for global audiences.

About Voltron Global

Voltron Global owns and manages a portfolio of businesses in virtual and traditional media production. Our assets work synergistically to provide the location, technology, financial assistance, and support for productions of any size.

Pangaea Technology, a leading manufacturer of LED tiles for film, tv, commercials, and concerts. We were the first to create LED tiles specially designed for ultra high-resolution cinema camera equipment. Our LED volumes have been used for a variety of groundbreaking projects in film and television.

Pangaea Studios marks our flagship location, based in the production-friendly Atlanta, Georgia. Just 15 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, our grounds sweep over 50 acres and include an LED volume stage, 6 sound stages, 200k sq ft of office space, and a backlot.

Background Images, Voltron’s rental and services arm has over 30 years of experience in the industry and can assist with LED volume and equipment rental to help provide an on camera visual experience in real time.

Techopoly Capital offers financing solutions for productions of all sizes.

More information visit voltronglobal.com.