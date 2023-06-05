Worldwide Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Snares $209M Global Bow

Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has swung to a $208.6M global opening. This is extra remarkable as it marks Sony’s biggest animated launch of all time. The international box office debut was $88.1M, ahead of early projections and 2.8x Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in like-for-likes, excluding China.

Reviews and strong word of mouth have helped power the arachnid as a summer must-see. Currently, there are 59 markets open with Japan and Korea to follow later in June. (Very smart to stay out of Korea this weekend where local pic, The Roundup: No Way Out, had an extraordinary opening of $34M).

China led all play at $17.3M amid great scores: 8.9 on Douban (the highest ever for a Marvel title), 9.4 at Maoyan, and 9.4 for Taopiaopiao. Next up was Mexico with $11.6M, followed by the UK at $11.5M.

As a region, Europe grossed $30.5M, followed by Asia with $27.1M and Latin America at $23.3M. Rounding out the Top 5 markets behind China, Mexico and the UK are Australia at $5.3M and Brazil and France at $3.7M apiece. Across the Spider-Verse also nabbed the 2nd biggest global animation opening ever for IMAX with $20M, of which $6.5M came from offshore.

Meanwhile, last weekend’s The Little Mermaid had a better than expected hold at -34% in 52 markets with a $42.3M sophomore frame. The international cume is now $140.5M for $326.7M global. Midweeks were good, with Monday to Thursday producing 62% of the opening weekend (a better percentage than Beauty and the Beast, Jungle Book, Cinderella and Maleficent).

The UK leads all play at $20M, followed by Mexico ($14.5M), Italy ($9.2M), Brazil ($8.5M) and France ($7.4M).

Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in its fifth weekend added $12.4M from 52 markets. The overseas cume is $457.4M with $780.1M global. Worldwide, GOTG3 has outgrossed 17 MCU titles including the first installment and as it approaches GOTG2’s total. Internationally it has surpassed both of its predecessors.

Still holding well, the weekend drop was 53% offshore. China leads at $84.3M, followed by the UK ($43.4M), Mexico ($35.1M), Korea ($32.2M) and France ($28.4M).

Disney also released new horror title The Boogeyman to $7.7M in 47 markets for a $20M worldwide bow. Leading was Mexico ($800K), followed by France and the UK at $600K each, and Australia, Italy, Germany and Spain taking $400K each.