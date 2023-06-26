Worldwide Box Office: ‘The Flash’ Crosses $200M WW; ‘Little Mermaid’ Nears $500M

Last weekend’s leader, The Flash, which had initially come in lower than projections, added $26.6M in 78 offshore markets this weekend, dropping by 59%.The Warner Bros/DC deep universe title now counts an international running cume of $123.3M for $211M worldwide.

The Top 5 markets are China ($23.6M), Mexico ($14.4M), UK ($8.5M), Brazil ($5.4M) and Korea ($4.7M).

Disney/Pixar’s Elemental, meanwhile, had better holds in its second frame, sliding by just 18% (-7% when excluding China). Korea is particularly notable with strong social scores, and this frame was up 18% there, becoming the first movie to overtake local juggernaut The Roundup: No Way Out at No. 1, as well as leading over new entry Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In Korea, Elemental had the 3rd highest sophomore weekend for Pixar titles after Inside Out and Toy Story 4 as well as 40% above Zootopia. Females are driving this movie in Korea based on word of mouth.

In regards to the full sophomore overseas session for Elemental, it was $31.3M in 40 material markets, bringing the offshore total to $55.6M and global to $121.1M.

New additions this weekend included such majors at France, Germany, Italy, Brazil and Mexico where there were No. 1 starts, as well as in all the other remaining Latin American markets except Peru, where it was No. 2 (Peru is gaga for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts which shot there). No. 1 bows were also seen in Thailand and Vietnam.

China, which is just not firing for this film, nevertheless leads offshore play at $11.1M, followed closely by Korea at $9.6M, Mexico ($4.6M), Argentina ((3.1M) and France ($2.7M).

There are holidays ahead and more markets to come including the UK, Spain and Japan.

With regard to those China numbers, and as we noted last week, this session was focused on the local Dragon Boat Festival releases, led by Lost in the Stars, a mystery film written by Chen Sicheng of the Detective Chinatown franchise and which ended its opening session with RMB 697M ($97.1M) per Maoyan. Hollywood, which has increasingly seen wonky returns in the market, just didn’t stand a chance this weekend.