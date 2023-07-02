Trending
Gaming is Hollywoods Next IP Frontier

Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” set a new baseline for Hollywood productions adapted from video game IP when it became a billion-dollar global success after releasing in April.

That success wasn’t confined to Universal, as IP holder and producer Nintendo followed that streak with “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” its highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s “Breath of the Wild,” which helped cement Nintendo Switch as a household item. “Tears of the Kingdom” managed to sell 10 million copies in its first three days amid unanimous acclaim.

These two events are related. Not just because “Mario” and “Zelda” are two of Nintendo’s most pivotal franchises but because gaming is an undeniable fixture of mainstream culture.

