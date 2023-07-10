Georgia-Based Southbox Entertainment Raising $80 Million Fund For Film & TV Production

Jon Gosier’s Southbox Entertainment has secured a $25 million partnership with sister company FilmHedge and is raising another $55 million from private investors — for $80 million in fresh funds to greenlight film and TV projects.

The company has also expanded its management team with Chandler Heinz Laun, formerly of ICM, coming on as chief of staff, and financial services veteran Jonathan Hecht as managing partner. Both are now also partners at parent company, Southbox Capital.

The funds are mostly aimed at independent films with budgets of $5 million to $35 million. “The biggest check we can write is $20 million,” Gosier said, for projects anywhere in the world. But the Georgia-native is proud the funds are coming from the Peach State where generous tax incentives have led to a boom in production.

