Georgia Film Academy to Host Acting for Film Panel Event

Georgia Film Academy (GFA) today announced it is hosting an Acting for Film panel discussion on Saturday, July 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Studio B, located within the GFA Trilith Studios Hub. The free event will provide the Atlanta film and acting communities with the opportunity to engage with industry experts and gain insights from diverse perspectives.

“We are committed to fostering environments that facilitate learning and equip the next generation of film, television and esports professionals with the skills to push these industries forward,” said Scott Votaw, executive director of GFA. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to bring new perspectives to our Atlanta community and continue to develop a strong and enthusiastic workforce.”

Hosted by Scott Votaw and moderated by Cassandra Hollis, actress and GFA manager of consortial services, attendees will have the opportunity to listen and network with esteemed industry professionals ranging from casting directors and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG/AFTRA) members to actors and producers on Tyler Perry and Marvel Studios productions. Panelist include:

Mark Fincannon, casting director

Eric Goins, actor and SAG/AFTRA Atlanta local president

Melissa Goodman, SAG/AFTRA representative

Javon Johnson, actor and producer (Tyler Perry’s “The Oval”)

Wynn Everett, actress (Marvel Studio’s “Agent Carter”)

The event is open to the public and GFA students are encouraged to attend. Space is limited, so early registration is advised. For more information, please visit http://www.georgiafilmacademy.org/events/georgia-film-academy-master-class-series-presents-acting-for-film-panel-discussion.