House Rural Development Council Announces 2023 Meeting Dates & Locations

Speaker of the House Jon Burns (R-Newington) joined with House Rural Development Co-Chairmen Rep. Gerald Greene (R-Cuthbert) and Rep. Mack Jackson (D-Sandersville) in announcing the dates and locations for the 2023 meetings of the House Rural Development Council.

“Since 2017, the House Rural Development Council has been a bipartisan effort to spread economic opportunity to every community across our great state,” said Speaker Burns. “I am proud that the council will continue to work with state and local officials as well as the business community to spur private-sector job growth in our rural areas. I want to thank all the members of the council for their work on behalf of our House of Representatives and their fellow Georgians.”

The meeting dates and locations for the 2023 meetings of the House Rural Development Council are as follows:

Tuesday, August 29 – Georgia Farm Bureau Headquarters (Macon)

Wednesday, October 25 – Georgia Southern University (Statesboro)

Thursday, November 16 – The University of Georgia (Athens)

Specific meeting times and location information will be announced prior to each meeting. Meetings of the House Rural Development Council will be livestreamed and are open to the public.

“We look forward to continuing the hard work of the House Rural Development Council,” said Chairman Greene. “Our goal is to improve economic outcomes in rural Georgia while fostering new discussions on the real issues citizens face in these communities.”

“It is an honor to continue to serve on the House Rural Development Council,” said Chairman Jackson. “We hope to shape ideas that can attain growth and advance public policy that will best serve our rural areas.”

Established in 2017, the House Rural Development Council was renewed for the 2023-2024 by the unanimous adoption of House Resolution 488 during the 2023 legislative session. More information about the House Rural Development Council may be found here.