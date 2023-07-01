Georgia’s C3 Sound & Screen Finance Forum to Unlock Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry

Creative Collective Capital’s 3rd annual Sound & Screen Finance Forum invites you to be a part of an extraordinary gathering of creative visionaries, strategic influencers, and financiers who are shaping the future of the film, TV, music, digital, and gaming arenas. Taking place on September 6-8, 2023 at Skillshot Atrium in Uptown Atlanta. this selective event promises an unparalleled experience, featuring esteemed speakers, engaging panel discussions, and interactive networking opportunities.

C3 Sound and Screen Finance Forum, a first in the Southeast, is a trailblazing program meticulously designed to cater to the evolving landscape of Georgia’s entertainment industry. This annual forum serves as a hub for seasoned entertainment and finance professionals to explore the upcoming trends in distribution and creative capital. Our ultimate objective is to foster innovative collaborations between creative minds and alternative investors in the Sound & Screen arenas.

Renowned industry leaders will converge at the event to share insights and expertise on investment, financing, and growth strategies within the film, television, digital, music, and other innovative sectors of entertainment and media. Topics of discussion will include entertainment technology, innovative platforms, gaming, worldwide ventures, and much more. This is an exceptional opportunity to gain valuable knowledge from the very best in the business.

Limited VIP tickets are available for those invited companies purchase, offering exclusive access to networking opportunities with investors, financial advisors, private family managers, high net worth individuals, venture capitalists, angel investors, CFOs, high-level investment officers, hedge fund managers, established deal-makers, sales managers, studios, networks, verified award-winning producers, directors, and influential brands. Engage in meaningful conversations about operations, strategy, financing, production, and consumer insights that can revolutionize your approach to the entertainment industry.

By attending the C3 Sound & Screen Finance Forum, we strive to diversify your portfolio by exploring the landscape of Creative IP financing, emerging production trends, and showcasing the abundant opportunities within Georgia’s thriving entertainment industry. You will gain invaluable insights narrated by leading entertainment executives and financiers, providing a comprehensive overview of the region’s potential.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to be a part of Georgia’s premier gathering of creative, strategic influencers, and financiers. Limited tickets are available now. To secure your spot at the C3 Sound & Screen Finance Forum, visit our website at www.c3ecospace.com/