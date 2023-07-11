Missouri will soon offer tax credits again for film and music

Missouri will soon offer tax credits to help attract the film and music industries to the Show Me State. Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill into law that will offer the tax credits later this year and they won’t expire until in 2030, unless the legislature extends them.

Senate Bill 94 is sponsored by Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg. Rep. Kurtis Gregory, R-Marshall, carried the bill in the Missouri House of Representatives.

“In order for recording artists to qualify for this, then they have to also do two concerts in the state of Missouri,” said Gregory. “Just the economic impact from when a guy like Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Taylor Swift. If she comes and does a concert here, the economic impact out of that is unbelievable, when you fill up Arrowhead Stadium with you know, 50 or 60,000 Kenny Chesney fans.” See more.