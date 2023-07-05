The Atlanta Real Estate Market is Shifting Favorably for Film and Entertainment: Commentary by Andrei Leon

Andrei Leon, President & CEO of Artisan Haus Real Estate, specializes in the niche market of real estate for the entertainment industry. There has been a notable shift in Atlanta’s real estate market, according to Leon, traditional industrial industry is being pushed outwards to make room for lower impact businesses. “The is great news for spaces that are geared for film and entertainment, making it easier to get use permits,” Leon comments. Atlanta is growing; it doesn’t have any geographical barriers. That means the core of Atlanta can accommodate more of the entertainment industry and the creative economy.

