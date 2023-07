Joe and Anthony Russo have filmed some of the biggest movies in the world in Georgia (“Avengers: End Game and Infinity War,” ” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”) and they chose to bring their globe-trotting series for Amazon – “Citadel” – here as well. Hear them talk about filming in a place that can stand in for locations around the world, and that has become “the preeminent place for film projects.”

Courtesy the Georgia Film Office.