Trending
Georgia Entertainment News
Premier Partner
You are at:»»Why Hasn’t Atlanta’s Art Scene Flourished Like Those of Other Cities in the South?
Watercolor art print of the skyline of Atlanta Georgia USA

Why Hasn’t Atlanta’s Art Scene Flourished Like Those of Other Cities in the South?

0
By on News

Why hasn’t Atlanta, Georgia, become a hub for the visual arts the way some of its Southern sister cities, like Dallas or Miami, have? Despite a rich tradition of producing some of our most beloved contemporary artists—Radcliffe Bailey, Shara Hughes, Lauren Quin, and Roe Ethridge, to name just a few—the answer is surprisingly simple, and tragic.

In 1962, Air France flight 007 took off from Orly in Paris bound for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, only to crash a few minutes later. Of the 131 people on board, only two flight attendants survived. The following day, Andy Warhol painted 129 Die in Jet!, which imagined a cover of the New York Mirror commemorating those lost in the crash.

A full 106 of those passengers were among Atlanta’s most esteemed and dedicated arts patrons, returning from a trip sponsored by the Atlanta Art Association to engage with museums in London, Amsterdam, Zürich, Rome, Florence, Lucerne, and Paris.

See more at Artnet

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.