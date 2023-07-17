World Box Office: ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Lights Fuse With $235M Global Bow; ‘Elemental’, ‘Indy 5’ & ‘Insidious’ Hit New Milestones

Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One lit the fuse this weekend with a $235M global start. Of that, $155M is from 70 international box office markets which rep 93% of the offshore footprint (Japan is notably still to come).

Excluding China, where there were strong headwinds from local pics and amid contracted audience interest in Hollywood movies, the overseas debut on the Tom Cruise-starrer is $129.6M. On a like-for-like basis including previews, that’s 15% ahead of Mission: Impossible Fallout which would make this the biggest opening for the franchise when removing the PRC. There, the launch was $25.4M, which is 66% below Fallout which released in what was a different time in the market.

Overall overseas, this is the biggest opening weekend in the M:I franchise in 35 markets including the UK, Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, India, Netherlands and Scandinavia.

Domestically, Dead Reckoning Part One set a 5-day opening record for the franchise with $80M. As we noted yesterday (see below), given the numbers through Friday, we were seeing a full overseas debut in the $150M range which did come to pass with strong uptick on Saturday. It’s important to recall that there is plenty of play ahead with leg-out expected as is the case on Mission/Cruise movies (Japan loves Cruise and will get the movie this coming week, though there will be competition from Hayao Miyazaki’s latest). And, yes, there’s also overall ‘Barbenheimer‘ on deck, but the idea is that when the dust settles, there’s room for everyone.

Essentially the biggest drag here is that the hope was China would perform better, but there continues to be a disquieting atmosphere in the market with regard to studio movies. M:I7 is still seeing presales among the top three films for the next several days there. It’s maintained the 9.4 Maoyan audience score (a number which often shifts in early play), but the film, headscratchingly, lost screens across the weekend.

In IMAX globally, M:I7 grossed $25M for the franchise’s top start ever in the format and the second-best launch of 2023. The $14M coming from international is the biggest July debut for IMAX, best of the franchise and third-highest for a Paramount movie; in total, 53 markets saw their best franchise bow including UK, France, Germany, Spain, UAE, India, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mexico and Brazil.

Also in IMAX, Toho’s The Boy and the Heron (aka How Do You Live?), from Japanese maestro Hayao Miyazaki, set a new 3-day IMAX opening weekend record in Japan with $1.7M from 44 screens. Per comScore, the overall weekend was $13.2M with Monday a holiday.

Before we dig into the individual market nuts and bolts of M:I7’s opening and its worldwide promotions, let’s note a couple of milestones amongst other films in play.

To wit: From Disney/Pixar, Elemental crossed $300M worldwide this session, rising to $311.7M. It’s been buoyed by great holds since release five weekends ago. This international session was down 23% (including increases in Argentina, Germany, Norway and elsewhere) for an added $28.2M in 51 material markets to lift overseas to $186.4M.

The Korea performance has been fiery with a soft dip to No. 2 behind Mission this weekend and a $32.6M cume to date. Behind it are Mexico ($16.4M), China ($15.7M), France ($11.9M) and Brazil ($10M). Japan is still to release, on August 4.

Sony/Stage 6 Films/Blumhouse’s Insidious: The Red Door is having a white-hot run in Southeast Asia, having become the highest grossing horror movie of all time in the Philippines with a $6M cume there. It opened No. 1 in both Indonesia ($3.8M) and Vietnam ($770K) this session which overall grossed $21.5M overseas to boost the international cume to $64.5M and the global take to $122.6M. There are still key markets to release including Korea and Spain later this week.

Disney/Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny also crossed the $300M mark globally, now with $302.4M. It dipped by 47% in its third offshore weekend, with some majors showing strong holds: Germany (-22%), Japan (-35%), UK (-38%), Spain (-39%), France (-42%) and Australia (-43%). The international cume, after a $17M frame, is $157M.

The Top 5 markets are the UK ($21M), France ($15.1M), Japan ($12.8M), Germany ($9.9M) and Spain ($9.4M).